Report shows Trousdale County revenues up, expenses down

A summary financial statement from the trustee’s office shows that Trousdale County government took in more than anticipated in revenues and spent less than budgeted during the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Budget & Finance Committee Chairman Mark Beeler presented the report to commissioners during Monday’s meeting.

The county’s general fund took in approximately $510,000 more than had been budgeted, according to the report. That includes $150,000 in property tax payments and $43,000 in building permits.

Meanwhile, expenditures came in at over $530,000 less than budgeted.

In the Urban Services report, revenues were $84,000 above projections while expenses were $327,000 below expectations.

Solid Waste, Ambulance Service and Education Debt Service also showed revenues above and expenses below projections.

“Commissioners, you deserve a word of thanks. The mayor and his staff also deserve thanks,” Beeler said. “You’ve held the line on budgets and are ending up on a positive note. That’s much better than a lot of counties.”

As of June 30, the county’s fund balances were $3.7 million in the general fund, $991,000 in the Urban Services fund, $470,000 in Solid Waste and $624,000 in Ambulance Service. The school system’s fund balance was just over $5 million. However, much of that is restricted funds and only available for particular uses.

