Scott Farm designated as Trousdale’s newest Century Farm

By Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agent

Nestled in the Fifth District of Trousdale County, north of the intersection of Highways 25 and 231, is the county’s newest designated Century Farm, belonging to the Scott family.

The founders of this farm were Farnk P. and Malvina Scott, back in 1888. The farm then passed down through time to Robert Haynes Scott and his wife, Bettie, then on to Zack Scott and his wife, Jennie. Next the farm went to Clarence Haynes Scott and his wife, Mary Jane.

Clarence Scott was a longtime sheep raiser in Trousdale County and kept a flock as long as his health allowed him to do so and be able to keep predators away.

The farm holds a house built in 1896 that still stands there today. Clarence Scott lived in a mobile home placed right beside the old house until Feb. 6, 2008, as he lost his life amid a trail of tornadoes that crossed Middle Tennessee late that afternoon.

Time and storms have ravaged the old house and it is in need of repair, but it still stands today!

Ownership of the farm was transferred to Jack Scott, Sr., and then to Jack Scott, Jr., Joshua Scott and Jenny Scott Oldham. The farm is now owned solely by Jack Scott, Jr.

In January, Jack along with his mother, Vicki, began hunting old records, pictures and documents in order to make an application to the Tennessee Century Farms Program, which recognizes working farms that have remained in the same family for 100 years or more.

On July 26 the family was recognized at the Trousdale County Fair’s banquet, with Jack’s daughter, Ashton Scott, accepting an award on behalf of her family.

The Scott Farm has been a working farm now for 130 years and now the next generation of Scott children can continue to work this land and keep the family legacy alive for many more years.

UT Extension congratulates Jack Scott, Jr. on this prestigious award and hopes one or more of his children will eventually raise their own family on the Scott Farm in Trousdale County!