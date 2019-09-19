Silent auction to benefit injured Trousdale deputy

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A silent auction and lunch will be held next weekend to benefit a Trousdale County sheriff’s deputy who was injured in an automobile accident earlier this year.

Whiskey River Bar & Grill, located at 102 Rocky Road in Lebanon, will be hosting the auction on Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon-5 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the family of Deputy Clint Friar, who suffered severe injuries in May when he was struck by a vehicle along Highway 25 after stopping to render assistance.

