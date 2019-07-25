Softball tournament benefits injured Trousdale deputy

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A benefit softball tournament was held last Saturday for Clint Friar, the Trousdale County deputy who was injured in a traffic accident in late May.

Samantha Friar, the deputy’s wife, told The Vidette that co-workers and family friends helped organize the benefit, which was held at Hobbs Park in Lebanon.

Fourteen teams took part in the tournament, with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department taking first place. Of the 14 teams, only one was made up of law enforcement, according to Mrs. Friar.

“They were incredible,” she said of all those who participated in the softball tournament. “They played from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in a heat index of over 100 and never complained once.”

The amount raised was not immediately available.

Samantha Friar said she and her husband are grateful for the outpouring of support from the Trousdale County community following the accident, which occurred on May 28 while Deputy Friar was stopped to render assistance to a driver.

Mrs. Friar said her husband is undergoing physical therapy for several hours each week and that doctors expect a full recovery in time.

“He’s working toward being able to do the job he loves,” she said of her husband. “The doctors say he’s on a good path.”

