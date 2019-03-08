By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A spring festival is planned next weekend as a benefit for a Hartsville girl with spina bifida.

Ana Murray, a student at Trousdale Elementary, was born with spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down. In April 2018, she went with her family to Thailand for an experimental stem cell treatment that has in her case resulted in marked improvement.

The family is working to raise $40,000 for a second round of treatment. The spring festival is designed to help with that effort.

“This is hopefully going to raise the bulk of what we need,” said Sarah Murray, Ana’s sister.

The festival will be held Saturday, March 16 beginning at 2 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Admission is $10.

“That includes a barbecue lunch,” Murray said. “The silent auction has tons of items that have been donated from places in Pigeon Forge to the (Tennessee) Titans to local places.”

There will also be face painting, popcorn, cotton candy, a cake walk, gospel singing and appearances by Marvel Comics characters Captain America and Iron Man.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.