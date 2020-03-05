Streetscape not harming downtown Hartsville businesses

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Perhaps lost in the noise and debris of Streetscape construction along Main Street is the impact the project is having on business owners in the area.

The Vidette spoke with the owners of Dillehay’s Café, New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, Hartsville Taco Co. and Total Image Beauty Salon to see what, if any, effects they had seen during construction.

Tamara Dillehay, who has operated Dillehay’s Café for years, said she had not seen much of a loss in total business. However, some of her older customers were not coming as frequently because of trouble parking and issues with walking greater distances into the restaurant.

“Getting in and out, it’s hard for them,” she said. “If they don’t see a close parking spot, they tend to go somewhere else. I can’t blame them for that.”

Dillehay said she and her daughter, Kendra Maddox, were willing to take food outside to customers who called ahead and had trouble accessing the café. The hours remain the same, from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“If they’ll call 615-374-2069, we’ll bring it out or help them across the street,” Maddox said. “If it wasn’t for the customers, she wouldn’t be here.”

Construction crews have made gravel walkways to every business on Main Street in an effort to help out. They are also replacing sewer lines along Main Street that were damaged during digging.

Dillehay is taking the construction with a good sense of humor, helped by two longtime customers.

“Howard Haley and Tommy Thompson talked about the construction going on downtown… On Monday, they gave me a white hard hat. Kendra decorated it and I’ve been wearing it every day! I kinda like it!”

“We’re still here to serve you, even if we have to wear hard hats while doing it,” Maddox echoed.

Robert Harvey, the pastor of New Beginnings Church, and his wife Laurie told The Vidette they had seen similar issues with parking, but that overall the problems had been few.

“The Streetscape has affected a few of our services due to the fact that we were unable to enter the building for a few days on two different occasions. However, they were able to put a ramp that would allow us all to enter the building safely,” the Harveys said via Facebook.

“All of the construction has caused a big mess along Main Street but it has been understandable. We are just keeping a great attitude and trusting that in the end it will work great!”

Regina White, owner of Total Image Beauty Salon, said the only impact she had seen was that some customers believed she was closed. White reiterated that was not the case.

“It has affected me some, because a lot of people believe I’m closed. I’m not, so come on in!” she said.

The biggest single impact likely has been on Hartsville Taco Co., which had to close down for a few hours last Friday after a work crew hit a gas line. The restaurant had to be evacuated and River Street was temporarily shut down in that area, but owner Jossy Rodriguez said Hartsville Taco was reopen by 4:30 p.m.

Other than that, Rodriguez said his business had not been affected by Streetscape.

“It hasn’t really affected us sales-wise; it’s mostly cosmetic,” he said. “When people get hungry, they’re coming in.”

