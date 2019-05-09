Sweet Kuntry Bakery & Eatery satisfying Hartsville’s sweet tooth

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Sweet Kuntry Bakery & Eatery held its much anticipated opening last week, giving Hartsville customers a new place to enjoy breakfast or to just satisfy their sweet tooth.

The bakery, located at the corner of Broadway and Main Street in the old bank building, is the brainchild of childhood friends Jennifer Petty and Kendra Stafford.

“I had a bakery in Lebanon before,” Petty said, “and then went back into the corporate world as a nurse. But we moved back to Hartsville this year and I wanted somewhere in town… a little cool spot to hang out in Trousdale County.

“We started bouncing ideas off other and it’s just taken off from there!”

Sweet Kuntry Bakery & Eatery sells donuts, cupcakes, hand-dipped ice cream, apple fritters, muffins, donut holes, cake pops, chocolate covered strawberries and much more. The bakery held an open house last Wednesday prior to its official opening and served around 350 customers in a span of a few hours. Last Friday was the first day of business, which already looks to be booming.

“Our goal was to offer to Trousdale County something we don’t have and not to compete with the other businesses that serve food,” Stafford said. “We want to be unique and throw in other things along the way.”

Petty said that Sweet Kuntry expects to bring on chicken & waffles and other specialty desserts in the coming weeks that she called “surprises.”

“We didn’t want to roll everything out at the open house,” she said.

Currently, the bakery is open from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The bakery will be closed Sundays and Mondays.

Petty said those hours would be in place through May and would adjust depending on demand from customers.

“We want to figure out when the busiest times of the day are,” Stafford said, while Petty added, ‘We want to give the kids time to get out of school and get over there.”

The bakery already has a Facebook page, a SnapChat page and an Instagram page, courtesy of Petty’s and Stafford’s daughters. They also thanked their mothers, Kathy Stafford and Priscilla Elmore, for help in getting the bakery ready to open.

“It’s been fun to see them so involved in watching a business grow from the ground up,” Petty said. “Both our families have been so supportive, as well as friends in the community.”

“People in the community are as excited as we are and it shows,” Stafford added.

In June, the bakery plans to expand into a lunch menu as well with sandwiches, croissants and wraps and more “surprises” as the summer goes on.

“We’re excited about doing some outside seating as the weather heats up,” Petty said. “It’ll be a great little place – an outdoor hangout spot!”

Both ladies agreed the building was the perfect spot for their business, citing its history in downtown Hartsville. A gallery of historic photos is planned for one of the walls and WiFi is also available, giving Sweet Kuntry Bakery a taste of the old and the new.

Soups are planned when the fall begins and cooler temperatures set in. For home football games, the bakery plans to be open afterwards for fans to enjoy good food and a place to recap the action.

“I think it’s going to be great for the youth – give them something to do and a positive atmosphere. We want to show that with hard work, you can graduate from Trousdale County and come back and open your own business!”

Sweet Kuntry Bakery & Eatery can be reached through its social media pages or by calling 615-934-8535.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.