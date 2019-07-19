Sweet Kuntry Bakery expands its lunch options

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Sweet Kuntry Bakery has become a hit with its customers since opening nearly two months ago.

Owners Jennifer Petty and Kendra Stafford are looking to capitalize on that support by expanding the available lunch options.

Starting last week, different items are being offered each day. Tuesday features stuffed baked potatoes, Wednesday has wings, Italian food on Thursday, fish and burgers on Friday and “Cox” burgers (similar to Krystal’s) on Saturday.

“We just wanted something catchy,” Stafford said. “That’s how we got Tater Tuesday, Wing It Wednesday, Tour of Italy Thursday…”

“From our Facebook posts, we asked people to tell us what foods they wanted… and we thought about some of our favorite things that we can’t get here,” added Petty.

The baked potatoes have become so popular with customers that Sweet Kuntry is offering those every day.

“They’re asking for those every day, so we’re obliging!” Petty said.

Thursday’s Italian options will feature lasagna, spaghetti or Chicken Parmesan on a rotating basis.

The “Cox” burgers have also become a hit, as the pair got the recipe from the Cox family that formerly operated a Dairy Queen in Hartsville decades ago.

“Jimmy Cox actually came in one day, tried one and gave us a thumbs up,” Stafford said. “He gave us the history of it and how it started.”

In addition to the custom lunches, the bakery offers salads, wraps and paninis on a daily basis. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. each day.

“It’s different every day here,” Petty said.

Sweet Kuntry will also be expanding breakfast options once school begins in August, with biscuits and gravy and breakfast bowls offered.

The bakery also plans to stay open late on Fridays after home Trousdale County football games to serve customers.

Sweet Kuntry Bakery is located at the corner of Broadway and Main Street and can be reached at 615-450-8091 or via their Facebook page.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.