Thomas “Wish” Beasley receives Good Scout Award

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Walton Trail District of the Boy Scouts of America presented its Trousdale County Good Scout Award to Thomas “Wish” Beasley at a banquet last Wednesday evening.

Beasley, who grew up in the area, is the co-founder of private prison company CoreCivic and has long been involved in a number of charitable causes.

“The Good Scout Award recognizes individuals who exemplify the spirit of the Scouting oath by helping others and doing their best at all times,” said Russell Washburn, who served as master of ceremonies. “This prestigious award honors those personal and public contributions to their community and the world in which we live in.”

The award is the highest honor bestowed by the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts.

“Thomas Beasley is a an who has not only shown the Trousdale community unending compassion through his years of leadership, but also has continued to exemplify the Scouting oath and laws throughout his life,” added Washburn.

Beasley is a West Point graduate who served in Vietnam, earning a Silver Star and two Bronze Stars for valor. He is also a graduate of Vanderbilt Law School and a former chair of the Tennessee Republican Party. He is currently Chairman Emeritus of CoreCivic after serving as president and chief executive officer of the company from 1983 to 1987 as and chairman of the Board of Directors from 1987 to 1994.

“I’m very grateful for this,” Beasley said. “(Scouting) is a really good cause and I encourage the idea of Scouting. I wish you all the best in the county.”

Hartsville’s Marvin Denham was also honored for his work as Dean Leader for local Cub Scout Pack 122, which presented the colors and offered the invocation before dinner.

The event also served as a local fundraiser for Boy Scouts and raised roughly $6,600, according to officials. Beasley said he would be nearly doubling that amount with a contribution as well.

The Walton Trail District covers Trousdale, Macon and Smith counties and a portion of Wilson County. In 2018, the district had 568 youth served, 12 Cub Scout packs and 10 Boy Scout Troops that recorded nearly 3,000 hours of community service.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.