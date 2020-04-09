Tri-County receives state grant for broadband expansion

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tri-County Fiber Communications has received just over $500,000 in grant funding from the state of Tennessee to continue its efforts to wire Trousdale County for high-speed Internet service.

Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development announced last Friday $19.7 million in broadband accessibility grants that will expand service to support 31,000 unserved Tennesseans in nearly 12,700 households and businesses.

Tri-County is receiving $501,811 in funding for its broadband project, which is entering the final year of a three-year plan.

“We are very excited. This will help us complete our build-out in Trousdale County. Surely we can all agree that broadband is an essential service!” said Tammy Dixon, Marketing Director for Tri-County.

Tri-County began its broadband project in 2018 on the western end of Trousdale County. The utility received $1.35 million in grant funding that year for Phase 1 of the buildout.

“We have continued installations in previously built areas and areas that were not included in the grant application. We have also worked on inspections and some cleanup. Remaining areas to be done include: Puryears Bend, Highway 25 East, Sam Beasley Road, Starlite and Highway 10. We plan to finish by late summer/early fall,” Dixon added.

“We are extremely grateful to once again be a recipient of the ECD Broadband Grant,” stated Paul Thompson, Tri-County Electric Executive V.P. & General Manager. “The initial ECD Broadband Grant allowed us to begin our buildout in Trousdale and Sumner counties and this one will allow us to complete our buildout. We would like to thank Senator (Ferrell) Haile and Representative (Terri Lynn) Weaver for their continued support of our project.”

“Fast, reliable broadband access has never been more important to our residents than today,” added Haile (R-Gallatin). “Not only is it an economic development tool that improves quality of life and makes businesses in Trousdale County more competitive, it is also necessary for such technologies like telemedicine and education. I am very pleased that these funds have been allocated and look forward to seeing the progress that will be made as a result of this grant.”

Contributing: Staff reports