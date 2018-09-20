Tri-County sends crews to assist hurricane victims

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Last Thursday morning, eight Tri-County Electric linemen, two bucket trucks and two digger trucks headed to Statesville, N.C., to be ready to assist EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation, the largest electric cooperative in North Carolina with nearly 130,000 metering points, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

The linemen providing assistance are: Alan Carman, Anthony Carter, Donnie Cates, Jalyn Lankford, John Meador, Cody Roark, Kolby Sullivan and Jeremy West.

Tri-County Electric also released its Seelbach contract crews to assist in debris removal in Virginia.

Executive V.P. & General Manager Paul Thompson stated: “Tri-County Electric is proud to have employees willing to help neighboring cooperatives restore power to their member-owners – it is the cooperative way of doing business!”