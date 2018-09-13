Trousdale 4-H student wins Tennessee archery award

By Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agent

Just last month, Trousdale County 4-H’er Dustin Burton was recognized as the Tennessee Archery Shooters Association (ASA) Federation Shooter of the year in the Junior High Male Division.

That is a major accomplishment as it is a culmination of a year of hard work and archery competition across the Southeast. To win the Shooter of the Year award, the archer must compete in enough qualifying tournaments and place high enough to earn points toward shooter of the year. Dustin competed in tournaments in all across Tennessee and was the top point earner in his division.

Dustin began competing in archery tournaments as part of the Trousdale County 4-H Archery Program in fourth grade. He was very successful at the 4-H contests and has continued to hone his craft. Just last year with help of 4-H volunteer Chris Sutton, who was also Shooter of the Year in his division, Dustin began shooting at ASA competitions. Dustin set his sights at the beginning of the year to win the Shooter of the Year title and that is just what he did.