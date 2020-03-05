Trousdale Band Boosters’ annual pageant scheduled for Saturday

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Band Boosters will hold their annual Spring Children’s Beauty Pageant on Saturday, March 7 beginning at 11 a.m. at the high school auditorium.

The pageant is one of two annual fundraisers for the band program, along with the September exhibition that has become one of the state’s largest band competitions.

The Band Boosters have been holding the kids’ pageant for at least 15 years, according to assistant director Steve Paxton. The idea came about as a way to do something for Trousdale County’s youngest residents.

This year, the Band Boosters pageant will be in conjunction with the annual Miss Trousdale and Jr. Miss Trousdale pageants. The high school pageant will be held Friday night at 7 p.m., with the middle school on Saturday at 7.

“It’s going with the middle school and the high school,” Paxton said. “It’s having the auditorium set up and trying to make it for pageant-minded folks, it’s all closer together.

“For us, this is our spring event. This gets funds ready to carry us through the summer, band camp, and the beginning of the school year.”

The pageant consists of 11 age groups, ranging from 0-6 months up to grades 4-5 for girls and up to ages 3-4 for boys. The entry fee for contestants is $25. Admission to the event is $5.

For more information on the Band Boosters pageant, contact Paxton at 615-374-2712 or Janet Boles at 615-450-2877.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]