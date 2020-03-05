Trousdale County escapes damage from Tuesday storms

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County appears to have escaped the damage wrought by a tornado early Tuesday morning.

There were no reports of major damage in the county, although Trousdale’s Emergency Management Agency did perform one water rescue on Rankin Road.

Director Matt Batey told The Vidette a vehicle had driven into high water but that the driver was removed without incident.

Minor flooding was reported in some spots in Trousdale County.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said there was no damage to county schools, which were already closed Tuesday because of the election.

Tri-County Electric officials said there were no reported power outages in Trousdale County as a result of the storm.

Local efforts at raising donations for relief efforts are underway. Hartsville Foodland, Carey Pediatrics and Livingston Family Practice all announced via Facebook that they would accept donations for tornado victims.

After reports surfaced of potential scammers seeking local donations, Sheriff Ray Russell’s office reminded that soliciting donations without a permit is a violation of local ordinance and would be handled accordingly.

The tornado caused extensive damage in Davidson, Wilson, Smith and Putnam counties while moving mostly along the path of Interstate 40.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 24 confirmed fatalities in Middle Tennessee – three in Wilson County. Eighteen of the deaths were in Putnam County. Over 150 people had been injured and Nashville’s fire department reported at least 48 building collapses.

In Lebanon, the Walmart and Lowe’s stores were reportedly damaged in the tornado. Both Wilson and Smith County Schools announced they would be closed for the remainder of the week.

Widespread power outages were also reported, with East Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Lebanon among the hardest hit areas. As of Tuesday morning, as many as 20,000 in Wilson County were without power, officials reported at a press conference.

Emergency officials from Trousdale County were among those who came from surrounding areas to Wilson County to assist.

WEMA Director Joey Cooper and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto expressed their gratitude to all those who responded.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]