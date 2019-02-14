Trousdale County Fair honored at state convention

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Fair continued its winning ways at this year’s Tennessee Association of Fairs (TAF) Convention, bringing home the Premier Fair Award in the A Division for the 2018 Fair.

Trousdale County also garnered two first-place awards in the Showcase of Fairs Competitive Exhibits for its Fair Letterhead and Creative Fair Idea-Non-Agriculture, as well as a second-place award for its T-shirt, which was designed by Urban Mills of Lebanon.

“The Fair is all about agriculture, fun and celebrating Trousdale County. We have over 200 volunteers who contribute to making our fair happen in Trousdale County, and it truly is a showcase of our community. It’s one special time that all ages and groups can come together and share a tradition,” said Fair Board president Kathy Atwood.

Fair Board executive secretary Judy Woodard was presented with the Judy Basse Memorial Award as outstanding fair secretary as well.

“We were very excited to see that Judy was honored in that way. As they said that night, there wouldn’t be a Trousdale County Fair without Judy Woodard. We felt like it was time she was recognized,” Atwood added.

Woodard has served as the Fair’s executive secretary since 2004 and has volunteered with the fair for many years before that.

2018 Fairest of the Fair Shelby Vaughan competed with other young ladies representing fairs across the state of Tennessee, making those in attendance proud of her poise and accomplishments.

The Premier Fair Award is presented in three categories: Division A for counties with a population under 21,000; AA Division for counties with a population of 21,000 to 47,000, and AAA Division for fairs in counties with a population of over 47,000.

Wilson County won the Premier Fair title in Division AAA while Rhea County won in Division AA.

“Fairs highlight the best that our farms, farmers, and communities offer in the state,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher. “Agriculture education is so important, especially in a time when fewer people are directly connected with farming and the sources of wholesome food and fiber.”

In the regional division, the Appalachian Fair and the Tennessee Valley Fair received the Award of Merit. In the state division, the Tennessee State Fair received the Award of Merit based on overall fair operations. Other honorees included Clara Terry of the Scott County Fair, who received the Thornton Taylor Award for outstanding dedication to the fair programs in Tennessee.

The statewide Fair Showcase offered prize money and awards in 36 categories including best fair catalog, website and educational displays, promotional videos, posters, scrapbooks, creative ideas, and free-standing and table-top exhibits. In its 21st year, the competition drew 504 entries from 38 fairs.

In 2018, almost three million visitors attended county, regional, and state fairs in Tennessee, which generated $12 million in gross receipts. More than 19,000 volunteers devoted valuable time and resources to the events featuring more than 200,000 agricultural exhibits. Some 26,000 exhibitors showcased livestock, farm crops, and other agricultural assets.