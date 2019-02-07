Trousdale County grand jury to hear evidence in Donovan Crittendon case

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s grand jury is set to hear evidence this month in the case of a man found dead in the Cumberland River last June.

Donovan Crittendon, 26, was found in the river just downstream from the Taylor’s Landing boat dock on June 9, six days after he had reportedly gone missing while in the company of Keith Holder, who at the time was an agent with the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force representing Smith County. Holder was no longer with the Drug Task Force later in June, according to County Attorney Branden Bellar at the time.

District Attorney General Tommy Thompson declined to comment on the case or on any potential charges that could come from the grand jury.

Previous reports from the case stated that Holder and Crittendon left the Lock Six Apartments together in Holder’s personal vehicle on the night of Sunday, June 3. Crittendon was reported missing the next day and Holder was questioned after reportedly not immediately advising authorities that the two were together and that Holder’s truck had gone into the river.

Authorities were notified in the evening hours of June 4 and a search began at that time for Crittendon. The truck would be recovered later in June.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been handling the investigation of the circumstances of Crittendon’s death at the request of Thompson.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Davidson County found the cause of Crittendon’s death was “undetermined,” while listing that Crittendon had a blood alcohol level of 0.126 at the time of his death. The report also states that Crittendon’s body was decomposed when he was found.

The grand jury is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

