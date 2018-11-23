Trousdale County headed to BlueCross Bowl with 32-29 win over Meigs County

At this point, Trousdale County may just be perfectly content to be in the underdog’s role.
The Yellow Jackets came into Friday’s semifinal against top-ranked Meigs County again picked to go out against an undefeated opponent.
But just as they did against Tyner and Watertown the last two weeks, Trousdale (11-3) gutted out a 32-29 victory over Meigs (13-1) to reach the Class 2A championship game.
Trousdale County will face Peabody (13-1) on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Cookeville.
Keyvont Baines ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns, and Jay’dynn Hayward scored what would be the winning touchdown on a pick-six in the fourth quarter.
“That’s been the story of our team every week; someone steps up and makes a play,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “Hayward made two great plays and bailed us out; Keyvont had a great game.
“It’s all about the team. We started off 1-2 and battled back. I can’t say enough about these kids.”
Trousdale County jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 31-yard reception from Tarvaris Claiborne and a 51-yard scamper by Baines.
But Meigs County quarterback Aaron Swafford, a Mr. Football finalist, kept his team in the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns before halftime.
Swafford would finish with 101 yards rushing and three TDs, along with 236 yards passing and a touchdown. But the two interceptions proved costly.
“Great job. From where we’ve been to what we’ve done the last three years, we’ll be ready to take the next step next year,” said Meigs coach Jason Fitzgerald.
Meigs County took the lead midway through the third quarter at 21-20 on Swafford’s third scoring run.
After Trousdale’s ensuing drive stalled, Meigs looked in good position. But Hayward intercepted a deflected pass and returned it inside the 10, setting up Baines’ third scoring run and allowing the Yellow Jackets to retake the lead.
Meigs drove to the Trousdale 5 early in the fourth quarter, but a bad snap on fourth and goal let Trousdale’s defense off the hook. A Baines punt four plays later left Meigs at its own 32, setting up Hayward’s second pick.
“I saw him come into my zone and I broke on it,” Hayward said of what would be the game-deciding play. “I was there at the right time and I couldn’t let him catch me.”
Meigs County got new life when Swafford found receiver Caleb Hyde for a 75-yard touchdown with just under six minutes left to play.
But Trousdale was able to run out the clock, with Baines finding receiver Ben Chumley for a key third-down conversion. Baines’ run on fourth-and-2 gave Trousdale County a first down with under two minutes left and allowed the Yellow Jackets to go into the victory formation.
“From Day 1 we wanted to go to Cookeville,” Baines said. “Now we’re going. It’s great to play football here. I can’t describe it.”
“It was just about getting that win and getting to the next game,” Waggoner said. “It’s all about those kids who grew up here in Hartsville and it’s always been their dream to play for the state championship. Now let’s go win this thing.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.