Trousdale County holds 63rd annual fair

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The 63rd annual Trousdale County Fair was held last week with plenty of events for everyone.

The second annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, which was held Saturday to benefit the schools’ Backpack Program, was well attended with 97 entries. Estimates were not available yet on how much was raised, but organizers were hoping to beat last year’s total of $3,400.

Best of Show went to Tony Keisling for his 1969 El Camino, while Butch and Jane Blythe won the Mayor’s Choice award for their 1971 Chevy Chevelle SS. The Fan Favorite award, voted on by those in attendance, went to Steve Piercey for his 1956 Chevy Bel-Air.

Top 10 finishers were: Jose Coydems (1990 Mustang), Ron Johnson (1946 International), Bobby Mann (1998 Chevy Vette), Billie Jenkins (1964 GTO), Ronnie Flatt (1952 Chevy Bel-Air), Henry Thurston (1964 Rat Rod), James Sherman (1965 Chevy Impala SS), Debbie Jones (1949 Chevy 3600), Joseph Keith Steen (1960 Chevy Biscayne) and Billy Weatherspoon (1969 Plymouth Roadrunner).

This year’s Fair was dedicated to Jerry and Mary Ann Dickerson and their family in recognition of the family’s longtime support of the Trousdale County Fair. They were recognized at the Fair Banquet on July 27.

Also recognized at the banquet were Billy Woodard, who received the 2018 Fair Pioneer award, and four youth award winners: Anna Towns (Explorer), Willow Jones (Junior), Sarah Dickerson (Middle School) and Claire Belcher (High School).

The Christmas For Kids Cake Walk was held Saturday night to close out the Fair and raised $2,600 for the charity, according to Rescue Squad member Mark Carman.

“Trousdale County Emergency Services and the Hartsville Rotary Club would like to thank everyone that came out for the Christmas for Kids Cake Walk,” the Rescue Squad stated via Facebook. “A ton of cakes were given away and Mr. Jerry Ford walked away with the 50-inch TV as the winner of our raffle. A special thanks to all of our sponsors (Hartsville Foodland, Hartsville Piggly Wiggly, Pig Pen Barbeque, Gallatin Publix, Lebanon Publix, Hartsville Twice Dailys, Old Time Express and Next Step Resource Center in Hartsville.”

The Fair opened on Thursday with the annual Sheep Show.

Exhibits were on display Friday, and returning events included Family Feud, the LEGO contest, livestock show and Tea with the Queen. Wilson Bank & Trust won the Family Feud contest, claiming the chicken trophy for a year.

Also held on Saturday was the annual Lions Club pancake breakfast, along with kids’ games, chicken show and kids’ beauty pageant. Other events this year included carnival games, an Ag Simulator and a Homemade Ice Cream contest.

The Trousdale County Fair is the oldest youth/agricultural fair in the state, and that heritage was well represented with a large number of entries in multiple categories.

The Fair Board wishes to thank the sponsors who make the fair possible each year and also thanks all those who came out to support the 2018 event.

“We appreciate all our sponsors and what they do for us,” said Fair Board President Kathy Atwood.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.