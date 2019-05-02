Trousdale County population grows 40 percent since 2010

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

From 2010 to 2018 Trousdale County saw the highest percentage of population growth of any county in Tennessee, according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau’s estimated population in Trousdale County on July 1, 2018 was 11,012 – a 40 percent increase from the same time in 2010.

Williamson County had the second-highest growth percentage-wise with 26.4 percent growth. Rutherford County was third at 23.7 percent growth and Wilson was fourth at 23.3.

“The county has experienced tremendous growth since 2010, rising from 7,870 to an estimated 11,012 as of July 1, 2018. While that is significant, we must keep in mind that the 2018 estimate includes inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers. “Also, this is just an estimate and it will be important to have a high participation rate in the 2020 Census so as to get an accurate population count. This will have an impact on several levels, including federal and state funding based on population, grant eligibility and redistricting at the federal, state and local levels.”

Since the last federal census in 2010, Trousdale County was estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau to have grown by 3,148 people through 2018.

Tennessee has 95 counties and 346 municipalities, known as “cities” or “towns.” According to the 2010 census bureau, just more than 56 percent of the state’s population lives in municipalities.

Counties with the largest numeric growth were all in the South and West, with counties in Texas taking four out of the top 10 spots, according to new U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.