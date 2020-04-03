Trousdale Medical Center employee dies of coronavirus

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County has a confirmed fatality from COVID-19 with the passing Wednesday of Robert Calhoun.

Calhoun was employed as a janitor at Trousdale Medical Center. He passed away Wednesday morning at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.

TMC issued the following statement:

“Trousdale Medical Center lost a beloved member of our family this week. Robert Calhoun devoted more than 55 years of his life to the patients of Trousdale. He started his career with Trousdale at only 19 years old, serving most recently as our Director of Environmental Services. He was not only Trousdale’s 2018 Mercy Award Winner, he was also honored as Employee of the Year and, in 2013, earned the Meritorious Service Award from the Tennessee Hospital Association. His steadfast commitment to our patients, his coworkers, his church and community, and his family will not be forgotten. Our hearts are with his family and friends, and with all of those who knew and loved him, as we did.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Trousdale County had six confirmed cases of coronavirus.