Trousdale Medical Center reopens after COVID-19 scare

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale Medical Center reopened its facility to inpatient and outpatient care Monday after being closed due to employees being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Trousdale Medical Center follows strict protocol for infection prevention in the routine cleaning and maintenance of our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, we conducted additional treatments of the air, ventilation filtration system and all hard surfaces. We are following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for determining when staff members with cases of COVID-19 may return to work. Additionally, everyone entering our facility, including all staff members, is screened for fever and respiratory symptoms,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital closed to all but emergency care patients on April 8 after announcing that multiple employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

