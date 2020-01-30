Trousdale Prevention Coalition leads local anti-drug effort

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Partnering to find solutions and help for a growing drug problem in Tennessee and Trousdale County will be the focus of a meeting next week.

The Trousdale Prevention Coalition is a joint effort between the Trousdale County Health Council, local law enforcement, state officials and other groups to provide resources and educate the community on the effects of drug addiction.

The group will hold a meeting on Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center in Hartsville. The meeting is open to the public.

“It’s more than anti drug,” said Kathy Atwood, Coordinated School Health supervisor for Trousdale County. “We found a majority of the people in Trousdale County were concerned about drug abuse, the opioid crisis and treatment.”

Trousdale Prevention Coalition is seeking volunteers from 12 sectors in the community, including healthcare professionals, business leaders, civic organizations, parents, youth, government and law enforcement.

“We need people from all these areas,” Atwood said. “If it’s going to work, we need everyone involved.”

“We’ve got all kinds of tragedies happening now with opioids, overdoses and the issues tied with that. To try to be proactive is wonderful,” added Health Council chair Brenda Harper.

The Tennessee National Guard is also working with counties across the state to create similar coalitions. A similar group in Wilson County, DrugFree WilCo, currently has around 140 volunteers who offer help and resources to those struggling with or affected by drug addiction.

“The Guard has a division that works with anti-drug coalitions to help them form and keep going,” Harper said. “They won’t run it; we need local people to lead this effort.”

In Trousdale County, Sheriff Ray Russell said law enforcement sees firsthand the influence of drugs. Russell estimated that “95 percent” of the people incarcerated in the Trousdale County Jail are there because of drug issues.

“The main thing right now is meth, prescription pill abuse, heroin, some fentanyl that’s coming in,” he said.

The sheriff said meth is the biggest drug of choice locally, in his opinion.

“Not only here, but everywhere around us, is methamphetamine,” Russell said. “It’s so cheap now on the street… people don’t make it any more themselves but they get it off the street.”

Over the past two years, Russell said his office has sent 12 to 15 people to treatment for addiction, with funding coming from court costs and fines.

“I just talked to one recently who’s been clean for two years,” Russell said. “Some we send will do good for a while, but if we can help two or three, that’s two or three that are off the street.”

Part of next week’s meeting will cover statistics in Trousdale County, with speakers from the sheriff’s office and the 15th Judicial District Drug Court.

“We want any and everybody to come who wants to know what the situation is, or anyone who’s experienced issues,” Atwood said.

