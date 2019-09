By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Health Council will hold its annual “Trousdale Remembers” event next week to remember those lost to suicide.

Scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 6-7 p.m. at the county courthouse, “Trousdale Remembers” allows family members and friends who have lost loved ones to suicide to gather and pay tribute to their memory.

