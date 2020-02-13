Two killed in automobile accident on Highway 10

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Two teenagers, including one from Hartsville, were killed Wednesday morning in an automobile crash on Highway 10.

According to the preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 10:30 a.m. the driver of a 2003 Cadillac CTS pulled out from Old Lafayette Road into the path of a tractor-trailer coming down Highway 10.

The semi hit the car on the driver-side, sending it flipping onto its top along Highway 10.

Two passengers in the car, identified as Ayjean Miles, 19, and Lennasha Dowell-Harper, 18, were killed in the crash. Miles was from Hartsville, while Dowell-Harper lived in Lebanon. The two were not wearing seat belts, according to investigators.

THP reported the 20-year-old driver of the car was injured, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known. The driver was reportedly transferred to Skyline Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 42-year-old man from Huntington, was not injured.

The crash caused Highway 10 to be closed down for several hours, with traffic diverted onto alternate routes.

The investigation into Wednesday’s accident remains ongoing.

