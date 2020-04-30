Two Trousdale nonprofits participating in Big Payback

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

In 2020 a record number of area nonprofits are busy preparing in a big way for The Big Payback’s seventh annual, 24-hour online giving day.

A total of 988 Middle Tennessee nonprofits from 34 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, on May 6-7. First-time participants include 108 organizations spanning 15 counties.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, there will be 24 hours to make donations to a wide swath of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.

For the past six years, The Big Payback cumulatively raised nearly $17 million for area schools, religious institutions and charities working hard to make a difference.

In Trousdale County, two nonprofits are taking part in this year’s Big Payback: the Community Help Center of Trousdale County and Fix Trousdale.

“Here at the Community Help Center of Trousdale County, our mission is to provide nutritious food first and foremost for the community and second to a have a thrift store for clothes and housewares,” said manager Tawana Flatt. “Through your generous donations we can continue filling our pantry for the days ahead.”

The unfolding economic impact of these disasters has forced hundreds of organizations to slow down or put their important work on hold at a time when we need them the most.

“Nonprofits do important, life-changing work every day across Middle Tennessee,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Over the years, The Big Payback has become an opportunity for us to come together as a community to support their efforts and recognize the positive impact they have on our neighbors. As we have faced the 2020 disasters, it’s never been more important and it has never been so easy.”

Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.

Donors can search online at thebigpayback.org and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size, from $10 and up.