Update on efforts to bring hotel to Trousdale County

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

In early 2018, the Economic Development Committee requested and received funds from the Trousdale County Commissioners for work on several projects related to economic development in the county.

The first project to be funded was a hotel feasibility study conducted by Core Distinction Group, a company with offices in Wisconsin and Arizona. This company was chosen due to strong recommendations from other clients and its experience working in mid-size markets. Both principals in the group have an extensive history in the hotel industry.

During Core Distinction Group’s visit to Hartsville on Feb. 28, officials conducted interviews with more than 10 business and civic leaders, and toured the community. Their study included researching the hotel market within 40 miles of Hartsville. Upon completion of the study, they recommended a 47-room hotel for Hartsville. This was based on business needs, events and proximity to other hotels. The cost of this study was $7,000 and it was completed in mid-March.

Because the city and county did not have a suitable property that they wished to develop for the potential location of a hotel or tax incentives for the project, their obligation on the development of a hotel ended. The commissioners did, however, pass a hotel-motel tax.

With the hotel study in hand, two hotel chains that specialized in mid-size hotels for rural communities were contacted. Representatives from Cobblestone Inn & Suites and Boulders Inn & Suites were contacted. On separate occasions this spring, they visited Hartsville and met with local representatives, including the mayor’s office, commissioners, realtors, potential investors, Chamber of Commerce members and interested businesses. Their presentations outlined facts concerning hotel development, their practices and programs, as well as touring the city and surrounding area looking at potential locations.

The Economic Development Committee and the Chamber of Commerce, which is tasked with economic development, selected Cobblestone Inn & Suites and its motto: “Big City Quality, Small Town Values,” as our partner in the hotel project. This group has continued the search for suitable locations for the hotel since early summer, visiting potential locations and landowners.

In August, following the mayoral election, Cobblestone Inn & Suites hosted five interested community members on a trip to Orville, Ohio, to visit a hotel property. Everyone felt that a hotel of this size and quality would be a tremendous benefit to Hartsville. The rooms and amenities of a Cobblestone hotel are comparable to larger chains such as Holiday Inn Express and Doubletree.

Cobblestone features extended stay rooms complete with range, refrigerator and dishwasher, suites with two rooms and standard rooms with two queen beds. The hotels also include a conference center for approximately 30 people including built-in projectors and screens, workout facilities and hot breakfasts for guests.

Cobblestone Inn & Suites offers an all-inclusive product that includes hotel buildout, management training and operational support, and marketing, promotion and social media hotel booking.

The Chamber of Commerce continues to work with Cobblestone Inn & Suites to identify a suitable, affordable location, promote the hotel project and act as a contact for potential investors. The Chamber does not have any monetary investment in this private project.

Moving forward, private investment of $1.3 million is needed to secure the hotel. Cobblestone recommends approximately 12-15 qualified investors to meet this down payment and will be an investor itself.

An attractive, affordable hotel not only generates hotel/motel taxes, but it supports Trousdale Turner Correctional Center visitors and staff, provides overnight accommodations for local businesses during training sessions, encourages multi-day sport and music event bookings for Hartsville, and keeps fuel, dining and recreation dollars in Hartsville. Economic development supporters feel it is the next step in improving our community without using community funds or tax dollars.

For additional information, please visit Cobblestone Inn & Suites’ website at staycobblestone.com.