Volunteer Fire Department called out to laundromat

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

One of the volunteer firefighters carries out a lint trap door of a dryer that caught fire at a local laundromat Friday morning.

The Volunteer Fire Department responded Friday morning to a small fire at the laundromat located on East Main Street.

A customer told The Vidette the fire started in one of the dryers just after 10 a.m. Firemen at the scene confirmed that the flames appeared to have begun in the lint trap of a dryer.

There was substantial smoke but appeared to be only minor damage to the inside of the building, located near the corner of Damascus Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]svillevidette.com.