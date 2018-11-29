Volunteers help clean up old Hartsville Cemetery

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

On Saturday, Nov. 17, approximately 40 volunteers met at the old Hartsville Cemetery and worked for several hours cleaning the cemetery and the grounds.

Trash was picked up and bushes that were growing in the cemetery were cut and hauled away. Many of these bushes were obscuring tombstones. Low-hanging limbs from trees were also removed.

Much progress was made, but much remains to be done. The plan is to make this an annual event or perhaps twice a year, in the spring and the fall.

There is no perpetual fund to take care of this historic cemetery and very few graves remain that can be sold. In the past, donations from individuals have been used to keep the cemetery mowed but there is very little left over for any other maintenance.

Several volunteers who came to help do not even have any family members buried in this cemetery and their service to the community is appreciated. The Cemetery Board is very grateful to all who participated.

Thanks to the boys in the Trail Life USA organization, their parents and all who helped. A special thanks goes to John Oliver, who organized and coordinated the event.

As always, any donations for the maintenance of Hartsville Cemetery are welcome. 100 percent of donations are used for the care and upkeep of the cemetery. Donations can be sent to Hartsville Civic League, c/o Anne Kemp, 380 Boat Dock Road, Hartsville, TN 37074.