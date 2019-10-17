Warden briefly discusses assault at Prison Oversight meeting

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The warden at CoreCivic’s Hartsville prison briefly addressed the August assault that left a staff member seriously injured during last week’s meeting of the Prison Oversight Committee.

Russell Washburn told committee members an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Corrections is ongoing and offered few details when asked about the incident by Commissioner Dwight Jewell.

In the Aug. 30 incident, an inmate reportedly stabbed an employee multiple times and sexually assaulted the victim, who has not been identified. The employee, only identified as a mental health staffer, had to be taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

