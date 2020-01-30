Wilson Bank & Trust promotes Thurman, Ellis

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust has promoted Seth Thurman to office manager and Jenesia Ellis to assistant manager at the bank’s Hartsville office following the transition of vice president Lisa Dies to semi-retirement.

Thurman, previously the assistant manager, has also worked as a loan officer and a consumer lender since joining WBT in 2015. A graduate of Trousdale County High School and the University of Tennessee, he earned an MBA from Cumberland University. In the community, Thurman currently serves as president and board member with the Hartsville/Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce; assistant governor of the Hartsville Rotary Club; and treasurer of the Trousdale County Fair Board. He is also a member of the Trousdale Country Metro Communications Committee and the Trousdale County Economic/Community Development Committee, and is the choir director and pianist at Hartsville United Methodist Church.

Ellis has 13 years of experience in banking, nearly all of it with local institutions. She began her career in Hartsville in 2006, and joined WBT in December 2010 as a customer service representative. She was promoted to consumer lender last June, and has also worked as a personal banker. A TCHS graduate, Ellis has earned a general banking diploma from the American Bankers Association, and is working toward a management degree at Vol State. She also serves in the community as a board member with the Hartsville/Trousdale County Chamber and the Trousdale County Diamond Club, and as a Lions Club member. She and her husband Stacy live in Hartsville and have a son, Taylor.

Thurman and Ellis will work to maintain the high standard of service set by their predecessor, vice president and previous office manager Lisa Dies, who moved to a part-time lending role at the end of 2019. Dies continues to serve customers with a reduced workload as she prepares for full retirement.

Thurman can be reached at 615-374-9736 or [email protected]; Ellis can be reached at 615-374-9706 or [email protected]; and Dies can be reached at 615-374-9708 or [email protected] The Hartsville office of Wilson Bank & Trust is located at 127 McMurry Blvd.

