Address display ordinance scheduled for second vote

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A proposed resolution to require display of address numbers on Trousdale County residences will have a public hearing and second vote at next week’s County Commission meeting.

The resolution passed by a 14-6 vote at January’s Commission meeting after some debate among commissioners. The resolution provides a 180-day grace period after passage and provides for a fine of up to $50 per day for noncompliance.

Read proposed ordinance: Address.Ordinance

Also scheduled for public hearings and second votes in February are:

An ordinance to define the duties and responsibilities of the Water Utility Board; and

Rezoning of property on Highway 231N from A-1 to R-1 and on Mockingbird Lane from C-2 to R-1.

A rezoning on Hilltop Drive from C-2 to R-1 is scheduled for a vote on first reading. If approved, it would have a public hearing and second vote in March.

Three resolutions are up for votes next week. One would set rules and procedures for the County Commission, one would say Trousdale County does not consent to refugee resettlement and the third would transfer property in the industrial park to the Industrial Development Board.

That property, at the intersection of Halltown Road and Industrial Park Drive, was discovered to still be in the county’s name despite a 2004 resolution authorizing transfer to the IDB.

The Economic Development Committee approved the transfer at its Feb. 13 meeting.

Five budget amendments are scheduled for votes, all of which are internal transfers of funds already allocated:

$3,449 for overtime at the Senior Center;

$9,100 in 2017 Homeland Security Grant funds in the general fund and $9,000 in grant funds for the Ambulance Service;

$166,824.35 in state aid for the Highway Department; and

$6,425 to correct line items in the Highway Department’s budget.

The County Commission will meet on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. Because of construction along Main Street, anyone attending is asked to use the back entrance to the courthouse.

