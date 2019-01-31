Autopsies costing county much more than expected

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A surge in the number of autopsies performed at county expense has led to a second request for increased funding in as many County Commission meetings.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers submitted a budget amendment during last week’s meeting of the Budget & Finance Committee to add $15,000 in funding for the county coroner/medical examiner office.

The committee approved the request and the County Commission approved it during Monday’s meeting.

Commissioners had added $16,000 in funding for autopsies during their November meeting.

“The cost to do an autopsy and transport is $1,875,” Chambers told commissioners. “This budget year (since July 1), we’ve had to do 16 autopsies. We’re averaging a little over two per month. It’s running much higher than at any time in the past.”

Chambers said he hoped to meet with EMS, sheriff’s office, the coroner and district attorney’s office to see what alternatives might be in order, such as blood draws for suspected drug overdoses.

Deaths under certain circumstances require an autopsy under Tennessee law. The mayor listed examples such as deaths at a prison, suspected foul play or drug use.

Chambers said the state is requiring more autopsies to determine the extent the problem of opioid use is affecting death rates in Tennessee. Additionally, if the state is requiring an autopsy, the county is required to pay for it regardless of if the deceased’s family could, the mayor said.

“If that trend continues, we’ve already spent $30,000 this year. We could spend more,” Chambers said. “Historically, what we budgeted would have been more than enough to cover it. This year is the anomaly.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]