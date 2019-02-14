Bill could allow voters to OK contract of school directors

By Robert Houk, Johnson City Press

Legislation was filed in the Tennessee General Assembly to give voters a say on whether a local schools director’s contract should be renewed.

State lawmakers, local government leaders and school officials have the bill under close watch. Some suspect the bill could be the first step to place the schools director position back on the ballot. State law currently requires the director of schools position to be filled by the local school board.

“It’s definitely a leap toward electing the director of schools,” said state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, who serves as a member of the Senate’s Education Committee.

As currently written, the bill would allow the governing bodies of counties and cities that operate a school system – following a two-thirds vote by members – to “require the director of schools face a retention election at the next regular August election immediately preceding the expiration of the director of schools’ contract.”

The outcome of the “yes” or “no” retention vote would determine whether the local school board renews the director of schools’ contract.

The bill says, “If a majority of those voting on the question vote against retaining the named person as director of schools, then the local board of education shall not extend a contract or term of a director of schools.”

The primary sponsor of the bill is state Sen. Dolores Gresham, R-Somerville. She is the chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, where the bill could be heard.

The House sponsor, state Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, told The Johnson City Press last week he carried the bill at the request of Gresham and would be “following her lead on this bill.”

Gresham declined to directly comment on the bill, but Darlene Schlicher, press secretary of the Senate Republican Caucus, released a statement on her behalf. The statement said, “K-12 stakeholders have not had an opportunity to come to the table to address the proposed provisions. This is the beginning of a process that will take time, so it is too soon to discuss the legislation.”

One of the stakeholders is the Tennessee School Boards Association, of which Kathy Hall, a veteran member of the Johnson City Board of Education, serves as president this year. Hall said last week the TSBA has not taken an official position on Gresham’s legislation – that’s likely to come before the end of this month – but it has “historically been opposed” to any legislation that would return the director of schools position to the ballot.

She said Gresham’s legislation looks to be an effort to do just that. Tennessee legislators passed a law in 1992 that requires schools directors to be appointed by school board members, who are elected by the voters of the school district. The idea was to bring a greater degree of professionalism to the position by insulating the job from politics.

“We are putting the best interests of our students first, not politics,” Hall said.

Hall said only voters in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama continue to elect local directors of schools. She said the idea of holding a retention election on the position would take away an important job of school board members.

“The board of education is elected by the community to represent them on school matters,” she said. “The school superintendent is the only employee of the school board, and he or she should answer to it.”

Hall said board of education members answer directly to the voters. The TSBA president said she is afraid Gresham’s bill could make for an “adversary relationship” between school boards and local governments.