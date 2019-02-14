Building Committee continues talks on cleaning up properties

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the county’s Building Committee held further discussion on taking measures to clean up delinquent properties during their Feb. 7 meeting.

Committee member John Oliver showed pictures he had taken of properties he said looked “abandoned or severely neglected.”

“I’m thinking about properties people drive into town and see and think, ‘That’s a shame,’ ” Oliver added, noting that each picture was of a property within the Hartsville city limits.

Chairman Dwight Jewell noted that a process exists for forcing owners to clean up their properties, but called that process “cumbersome” and noted that it has not been followed in the past for a number of reasons, including a lack of cooperation from county officials.

“I’ve had a lot of frustrations trying to do it and I’ve voiced those,” said Jewell. “Before I could serve a citation, I had to get the county attorney’s approval. That was the breakdown before.”

Jewell, who is retiring as the county’s building inspector, also said that one man did not have enough time to do both building inspections and enforcing ordinances on property maintenance.

Oliver called for having the county clean up properties and adding the expense to the owner’s property tax bill.

Commissioners also noted that some of these properties were delinquent on taxes and asked why a tax sale has not been held.

At January’s Budget & Finance meeting, Clerk & Master Shelly Jones told commissioners she was working on organizing a tax sale for the spring.

“I think once you put on the front page of the paper where you’ve cleaned up a few properties, maybe some of the ones that haven’t will see and act,” Jewell said. “The biggest question is who has that authority…

“You better know what… you’re doing before you start doing it or you’re going to get your butt in a crack.”

Ultimately, committee members opted to consult with county attorney Branden Bellar on the best way to proceed.

Discussions were also held on future plans for the old courthouse. Currently the Chamber of Commerce and Veterans Service Office are using space, and Circuit Court Clerk Kim Taylor is also using part of the building for storage of records.

Ideas tossed about included moving the Election Commission and a historical museum.

Committee members also briefly touched on the need for the county to have someone to do maintenance on county buildings.

Jewell said County Mayor Stephen Chambers was looking into contracting with private companies but was not ready to report to the committee yet. The mayor was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]