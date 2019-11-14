Building Committee tables address display ordinance

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A proposal to require Trousdale County homeowners and businesses to display address numbers was put on hold last Thursday by the Building Committee.

The proposed ordinance would require that address numbers “no less than four inches in height or three if of a reflective material” be displayed at the street entrance to a property, either on the mailbox or on a post.

Committee members raised questions about the timeframe to begin enforcement, as well as who would be responsible for enforcement. Whether that would fall under the sheriff’s office or codes officer was not defined in Thursday’s presentation.

Ultimately, committee members chose to table the ordinance for the time being to allow those concerns to be addressed by the county attorney.

