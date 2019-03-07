Chamber luncheon promotes TN SAVIN notification program

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Tennessee Sheriffs Association, along with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office, made a presentation Tuesday to the Chamber of Commerce to promote a service called Tennessee SAVIN (Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification).

Attendees heard a presentation from Gary Cordell, who coordinates the SAVIN program for the Tennessee Sheriffs Association. Cordell spoke on a number of effective tools to aid crime victims in their right to receive information in real time regarding the status of offenders, along with methods to promote awareness and assist crime victims in their communities.

One of the primary rights for crime victims is to be notified when the offender is released from jail or prison. SAVIN provides free, confidential access to offender custody information and registered users can be notified by phone, text or email when an offender is released from a Tennessee county jail. Individuals may register for SAVIN by calling 1-800-868-4631 or visiting vinelink.com.

“SAVIN is a vital tool for crime victims,” said Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. “Being able to check on the custody status of an offender anytime, day or night, and being able to easily register for free and anonymously, and to be notified if that status changes gives them tremendous peace of mind and helps keep them safe.”

SAVIN is a 24/7/365 service that has been operated by the Tennessee Sheriffs Association since July 2010.

It provides an optional process and timelier access to offender information from all 95 of Tennessee’s county jails. A special option is the automatic notification feature. As long as you have a telephone or computer, you can receive an automated alert any time – day or night – or anywhere – home or work.

Citizens calling 1-888-868-4631 are asked to provide an offender’s name and/or booking number, which can be obtained from their local county jail or correctional facility. After the system has provided the relevant custody information, it asks the caller if they would like to register to be automatically notified when that offender is released or transferred and what manner of notification they prefer.

Those choosing to register provide a phone number and a four-digit PIN which is used to confirm notification calls and to cancel any future calls if needed. Live operator assistance is also available around the clock for callers who have questions or require additional help. General information is provided in English and Spanish and interpreters are available in many languages.

“We’re very pleased to be able to provide this training and are looking forward to spreading the word about this very useful program that can help so many,” Cordell said.

In addition, SAVIN is accessible via the free MobilePatrol app, which is available for both Android and iPhone devices.

“The sheriffs in Tennessee are concerned about the safety of crime victims and their continued support of the program has made it successful,” Cordell said. “MobilePatrol is another tool to help our victims while keeping communities safe and informed.”

The app has links to victims’ services, resources and emergency numbers along with public safety announcements. Data is collected every 15 minutes. The system is funded by a $3 charge to each person booked into a county jail and is not funded by taxpayers, according to Cordell.

In Trousdale County, MobilePatrol users can see photos of those currently booked into the county jail around the clock. Charges are not currently shown, but Cordell and Russell said that feature, which is available in some counties, could be coming.

Many sheriffs’ offices use MobilePatrol to more efficiently and effectively share public safety information with their communities. Users are able to see who is in jail, access lists of most wanted persons and child custody offenders, receive emergency notifications, provide crime tips, access SAVIN and more.

Cordell said there have already been more than 50,000 SAVIN registrations via MobilePatrol this year.