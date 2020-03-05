Chamber News: Mayor to give State of the County address

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Hartsville and Trousdale County continue growing and changing – and not without a few pains here and there. If you’d like to learn what’s ahead, please join us at the Community Chamber of Commerce meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at noon. We’ll meet in the Community Center at 301 E. Main St.

Our speaker will be Mayor Stephen Chambers, who will be giving the annual State of the County address. He will update us on county projects and proposals and take questions. Community announcements are always welcome and this meeting provides a great opportunity to network with people in the community.

Community Chamber Meetings are always free and open to the public – everyone is invited! Lunch is available for $10 and will be sub sandwiches, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, dessert and drinks. You are welcome to attend the meeting without purchasing lunch.

The Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a new program for women entitled “Women In The Lead.” Our first program will be Wednesday, March 11, from noon-1 p.m. in the Community Center. Traci Belcher from Citizens Bank will be presenting information on Credit Responsibility and Asset Management designed to address the unique needs of women in these areas. Admission is $15, which includes the program, lunch and a special gift.

“Women In The Lead” is a quarterly lunch and learn program focused on topics related to health and fitness, finances and work/life balance. All women are encouraged to attend find new ways to grow personally and professionally. We hope all women will join us! Please RSVP to [email protected]

For the past year, my husband Paul and I have been collecting city guides or business directories when we visit a new town. The best examples contain a mix of short articles about the places, history and events that make a community unique – and have an in-depth business directory as well.

For instance, I have a directory from Broken Bow, Nebraska. Now, I’ve been to Broken Bow and there’s not much out there but flat, flat, flat, sandhills and cattle. But after I read its directory, I wanted to move there! That’s the power of public relations and good marketing.

In the ongoing effort to make us an attractive place to live, work and visit, the Chamber of Commerce is in the process of developing our own City Guide and Business Directory. The publication will be 32 pages printed in full color on heavy paper (think Wilson Living magazine). The front and back covers will be photos taken in Trousdale County. A photo contest will determine the front and back covers. See below for more information.

The Chamber will be selling ads to cover the cost of printing this publication. The ad prices are reasonable, and even more so because we plan to update the publication every other year. One payment covers two years of advertising!

If you are a Chamber member, you will be listed in the Business Directory. If not, you still have time to join the Chamber and be included in the directory. Please email the Chamber at [email protected] for an application.

We hope to have the City Guide/Business Directory available by early September. The guides will be placed in local businesses and will be free to customers and people passing through our community.