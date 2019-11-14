Commissioners continue discussions on noise ordinances

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Law Enforcement Committee continued its discussions on existing noise ordinances during its Nov. 7 meeting.

Nearby residents have complained repeatedly about noise coming from Keller’s Bar & Grill when bands play outside on a stage built earlier this year.

At the committee’s previous meeting on Oct. 22, commissioners raised questions on whether the county’s existing noise ordinance was applicable in such a situation.

Chairman Dwight Jewell said he had discussed the matter with the county attorney, who felt the existing ordinance was sufficient and provided complainants with options to seek remedy.

