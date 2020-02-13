Commissioners examine final master plan for Hartsville City Park

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of Trousdale County’s Parks & Recreation Committee reviewed a proposed master plan for improvements to Hartsville City Park during a Monday meeting.

Officials with architectural firm Kimley-Horn made a presentation to commissioners on the plan, which was put together from community input and paid for with a $20,000 grant.

Last fall, over 500 Trousdale County residents responded to an online survey about what they would like to see in the park. Their responses were utilized by Kimley-Horn to put together two proposals, which were then offered for public comment. That input was used in devising a master plan concept.

As proposed, the plan would completely rebuild the Little League baseball and T-ball fields into a four-field circular configuration. The plan also calls for renovations to the walking trail, the playground and basketball/tennis courts, while also placing two multi-use fields in the open area currently to the east of the stage and adding a splash pad near the current playground site.

Also on the master plan is a conversion of the current swimming pool into an indoor recreation center.

As part of the proposal, Kimley-Horn put together an estimated cost of putting the entire plan into place. That estimate came in at just over $11.6 million, with almost half of that total being the proposed indoor recreation center.

The recommendation from Kimley-Horn is to break the plan down into pieces that could be accomplished within 1-5 years, 5-10 years and 10+ years. The plan also lists various grants – both government and private – that could be sought to offset the costs.

One possibility is an $85,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Health, which has an application process that begins in March. Committee members voted to authorize the mayor’s office to apply for that grant, which would not require any county match.

If the county gets that grant, commissioners said they would probably look at improvements to the basketball and tennis courts, as well as possibly adding a sand volleyball court in the park.

The Parks & Recreation Committee will next meet on Thursday, March 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss summer plans for the swimming pool.

