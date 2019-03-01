Commissioners give initial OK to fire, EMS merger

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A plan to merge the county’s Volunteer Fire Department, EMA and EMS services received preliminary approval from the County Commission on Monday evening after lengthy discussion.

Commissioners approved on first reading an ordinance that would combine all three departments into one, with a Director/Chief appointed by the mayor to be in charge and three deputy chiefs to oversee day-to-day operations.

Steve Cross, a representative from UT’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), the group that wrote the ordinance, made a presentation to commissioners promoting the merger and explaining the organizational chart.

Under the plan, an EMS crew whose members are cross-trained for fire response would be stationed at the fire hall around the clock. They would serve as a first response for fire and as a third EMS response unit should the county’s other two ambulance crews be out on calls.

EMS/EMA Director Matt Batey told commissioners he expected costs to be funded from the Ambulance Service’s fund balance, which is currently over $600,000.

“The vast majority of these positions are already filled,” Batey said.

Members of the public in attendance spoke both for and against the plan during a comment period prior to the commissioners’ debate.

Supporters cited increased training for all departments, a more streamlined organization and better response time for first responders.

“By joining all three services and cross-training our personnel, we not only make our services better but safer,” said Bill Hunt, a Trousdale County resident and retired EMT.

“This is one step in a process. Tonight’s vote doesn’t say, ‘I want to do this.’ It says, ‘I think I want to do this but I want to talk about it more,’ ” said commissioner Bill Fergusson.

“If this passes, we have March, April May and June to come up with qualifications for these positions, do the budget…,” added commissioner David Nollner.

Opponents raised questions about costs of merging departments and the role of the current volunteer firefighters under the plan.

“I just don’t think we have the resources, and I know the senior citizens cannot afford any more taxes,” said Shirley Chambers.

“How many of these are going to be new positions? How’s it going to be funded? There’s not enough information here,” said commissioner Mary Ann Baker.

“I’m not particularly against it; I just need to know that they’re going to put someone in charge of my division that can keep me safe, has the experience and the qualifications,” added commissioner Ken Buckmaster, who serves as a volunteer firefighter. “We don’t know the qualifications, the pay, what it’s going to cost.”

Buckmaster also raised concerns about whether the fire hall would need to be reworked to accommodate being staffed full time, something not currently done.

The measure eventually passed on a voice vote and will come back for a second reading and public hearing at the Commission’s March meeting.

“We have to recognize the growth of this county… With that, we’re going to have do things today, tomorrow, five years from now to meet the needs of the people of this county,” Fergusson said.

