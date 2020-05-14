Commissioners give initial OK to school, sheriff budgets

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the Budget & Finance Committee gave preliminary approval last Thursday to the sheriff’s budget request and that of the school system during the second night of 2020-21 budget hearings.

Commissioners heard from Sheriff Ray Russell and Director of Schools Clint Satterfield with regards to their respective departments.

Russell’s budget includes the same 2.5 percent pay raise for his deputies as has been proposed for other county employees, and also includes for those eligible longevity raises that were instituted as part of the department’s pay scale in 2018. The projected annual cost of those pay increases would be $38,000, according to the budget proposal.

The sheriff also requested one-time funds of $60,000 to purchase new bulletproof vests and digital radios for patrol officers. The radios would enable communication with outside agencies as needed, Russell said, while the vests need replacing every five years.

“The only people we’re able to talk to are ourselves; that’s the main reason we need them,” he said.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers said federal grant funds under the CARES Act might be eligible to use toward the one-time expenses, but noted that those funds – roughly $585,000 – were not incorporated into any part of his budget proposal.

“That would make a huge difference on the budget if we were able to use those funds for those things,” said Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell.

The sheriff’s budget also has three new patrol vehicles as part of ongoing efforts to replenish his fleet. Typically Russell has tried to purchase two of three new vehicles each year to replace old ones. There is also a $10,000 request for a used truck for the workhouse.

“We have a lot of aging vehicles,” Russell said.

Satterfield said his budget was “pretty much a status quo for us” except for $40,000 to provide the same 2.5 percent pay raise for non-certified employees such as janitorial and kitchen staff.

Teachers are scheduled to receive a 2 percent raise from the state through the BEP (Basic Education Program). However, Satterfield noted that Trousdale stretches that funding to cover all 98 teaching positions. The state BEP funds 87.66 teachers.

The local option sales tax portion of revenues was decreased to an estimate of $638,000, the minimum allowed by state law according to Jewell. That revenue

The chairman noted the commission had cut sales tax revenues by an estimated 10 percent since the effects of COVID-19 and a slowed economy have yet to be known.

“We’re trying to estimate sales tax collections down (across the board),” Jewell said.

Satterfield said the BEP estimate he had received from the state reflected an increase of 49 students in the school system over the past year.

“In the midst of COVID-19, we don’t know what schools are going to look like next year. Whether we’re going to go on time, be like we presently are now, or some type of staggered schedule,” Satterfield said.

The School Board is scheduled to vote on approval of its budget at its May 14 meeting. At that point it would return to Budget & Finance, which would either recommend it to the full County Commission or reject and send it back to the School Board.

The Ambulance Service’s budget was also the subject of Thursday’s meeting. EMS Director Matt Batey said he was requesting $22,500 to remodel and replace floors and walls at the EMS Building and $135,000 for electric cots for the ambulance fleet.

Batey said cots that utilize an electric lift would make it easier to load patients and help prevent back injuries to his employees.

On Monday evening, commissioners heard from Road Superintendent Bill Scruggs and Public Works Director Cliff Sallee to finish out hearings.

With budget hearings over, the County Commission is expected to vote on the budget on first reading at its Tuesday, May 26 meeting. Second and third readings would come at the Commission’s regular June meeting.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]