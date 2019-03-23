Commissioners have testy debate over fire-EMS merger

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Debate over a proposed merger between Trousdale County’s fire and EMS services became heated at times during the County Commission’s work session on Monday evening.

Commissioners met to discuss the agenda for Monday’s 7 p.m. meeting. The merger is up for a public hearing and second reading at that time.

“I really don’t understand why we are getting so upset over something that’s going to benefit the county,” said Rachel Jones.

“How is it going to affect us long term? How is it going to affect our tax dollars? How are we going to pay for it? How does it affect the ones already struggling to pay taxes?” countered Beverly Atwood.

Interim Fire Chief Mark Beeler was in attendance and was asked directly whether or not he supported a merger.

“I haven’t seen all the details yet. I think there are still job descriptions and dollar amounts that have not been forthcoming. When I get those, then I’ll make an opinion,” Beeler said. “I think you ought to have all the details and know what you’re voting on.”

County Mayor Stephen Chambers said he was working to get Beeler and EMS Director Matt Batey to meet with him to hammer out the details of a merger. Chambers said a meeting had not occurred yet, but emphasized that scheduling conflicts among the three was the reason and not an unwillingness to talk things out.

“This is going to get straightened out, whether this passes or not. This is going to stop,” the mayor said. “There will be cooperation, cross-training. We are going to find where the problems are at.”

The question was also raised about whether an ordinance or charter amendment was the proper way to merge departments.

Gary Jaeckel, a representative from UT’s Metro Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), said in MTAS’ opinion, an ordinance could be used.

“Your charter allows the Commission… to make changes to various departments,” Jaeckel told commissioners. “Our attorneys agree that would be the mechanism under the language in the charter.”

Multiple commissioners expressed a desire to postpone a vote on the matter until Chambers, Beeler and Batey could meet.

“In my opinion, it needs to be tabled until the mayor can have his meeting. Hopefully they can work out many of our issues we are having,” Atwood said.

Other items on Monday’s agenda are:

Five board nominations – Mark White to the Water Board; Lisa King to the Board of Equalization; Janice Sloan to the Library Board; Gary Walsh to the Education Oversight Committee; and Ray Russell to the Insurance Committee;

One zoning request on first reading: a rezone on White Oak from C-1 to R-1.

Two requests that were scheduled to come up for second reading (on 231S from A-1 to C-1 and on Windy Acres Lane from M-1 to A-1) will be postponed until April after a question was raised about whether sufficient public notice had been given.

A change to health benefits for county employees who retire before age 65 will also be up for a vote. The option recommended by the Insurance Committee is to allow current employees to stay on county insurance if they retire early, without any contribution to premiums.

Four budget amendments, all of which deal with internal transfers of funds, are also on the agenda.

The County Commission will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.