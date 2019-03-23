Committee approves changes to pool operating hours

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Parks & Recreation Committee approved some changes to operating hours at Trousdale County’s swimming pool during its meeting Tuesday night.

Chairman Bubba Gregory acknowledged he had seen several requests from members of the public both in person and via social media about keeping the pool open later.

“They maybe want to keep it open where people can get off of work and go there in the evenings, bring their families and come swim,” Gregory said.

Ultimately, commissioners decided to keep the pool open until 10 p.m. on Tuesdays in order to better gauge how well the community would support later hours.

Additionally, the pool will double up on parties each evening, offering two 2-hour parties with a half-hour break in between. The cost will be $150 for each 2-hour block with no limit on attendees. Three-hour parties will no longer be offered.

Public Works Director Cliff Sallee told the committee most of the parties in 2018 were 2-hour ones and that some groups had to be turned away for lack of available dates.

Commissioners said doubling up parties would hopefully allow any group that wants one to have an available time.

The pool will open on Saturday, May 18 and will close on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Admission will remain $5 and season passes will be the same price at $65 for individuals and $175 for families. A $10 discount on passes will be available on opening day.

