Committee looks at future courthouse usage

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Future plans for usage of Trousdale County’s historic courthouse were discussed during last Thursday’s meeting of the County Buildings Committee.

County Historian John Oliver requested use of one office for the Historical Society, which wants to put a museum in the courthouse.

“We have a museum at the old depot… with this building now vacant, we’ve shown interest in using one of the rooms here.” Oliver said.

Commissioners approved the request, and Oliver said he hoped to have some items on display by July 4 – when Trousdale will celebrate its 150th anniversary as a county.

Commissioners also discussed eventually moving the Election Commission from its current office on Broadway into the courthouse. Since 2020 is an election year, it was noted that any such move would not come until after the November election.

Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton said any courthouse office would need a secure space, as he believed the state would eventually require all election commissions to store voting machines in secure spaces. Paxton noted that some of the courthouse offices have vaults, which would satisfy such a requirement.

Paxton also noted the need for computer access in the courthouse, and requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The back ramp on the courthouse is not ADA-compliant and would need upgrading, for example.

Mayor Stephen Chambers updated committee members on a lease with Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency to use space in the courthouse on a part-time basis. The County Commission approved a yearlong lease in November.

“They told me it’d be sometime after the first of the year,” Chambers said. “They’ll be in the former Clerk & Master office.”

Once moved in, Mid-Cumberland will be there two days per week. Hours have yet to be determined.

Committee members also voted to put out for bid an assessment on the courthouse, old Health Department building on Damascus and the Ambulance Service to see what repairs are needed and potential costs. One company had already submitted an estimate of $18,400, according to Chambers.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]