Committee sets July 28 as pool closure date

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Parks & Recreation Committee set Sunday, July 28 as the planned closing date for the county’s swimming pool during its meeting last week.

Public Works Director Cliff Sallee said a lack of staff available to work meant the pool needed to close sooner than the Aug. 4 date originally set.

“We’ve tried (staying open late) before and it just doesn’t work,” Sallee told commissioners.

The pool will be open to the public during the July 4 celebrations next week, and Sallee added that staying open later on Tuesday evenings appeared to be drawing good turnout.

The committee also changed the format for pool parties, going back to 3-hour parties at a cost of $150. Commissioners had previously chosen to schedule two 2-hour parties each night, but Sallee said the later slots were not being filled and the overall number of parties was down this year.

“We could have had 40 parties so far this month,” he said, “but we’ve had 10 so far and have 16 booked in June so far.”

The change in policy regarding pool parties is effective immediately.

Sallee also told commissioners his crews had installed new LED lights at Trey Park and expected to have the lights along the walking track converted to LED by the end of the year.

