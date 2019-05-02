Congressman John Rose stops in Hartsville during district tour

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

U.S. Congressman John Rose stopped in Hartsville on Friday morning as part of a two-week tour of the Sixth District, which includes Trousdale County.

Rose and members of his staff toured the Mueller Refrigeration Products manufacturing plant on Rogers Street while in town.

Rose, who was elected to his first term last November, said he made 65 stops in the 19 counties that comprise the Sixth District in those two weeks and also held four town hall meetings, including one in Lafayette last Tuesday.

“It’s good to hear firsthand what people have on their minds,” Rose said. “The town hall meetings give the general public a chance to come out and ask questions and hear from me, talk about issues that face them.

“Hearing what people have on their minds is important in terms of helping me gauge what the issues are I need to be advancing.”

The congressman said he was hearing most about the tone in Washington and getting things accomplished.

“There’s a sense that we’re not addressing the issues important to people,” he said. “Issues like the debt/deficit, infrastructure and opioid crisis, regulatory reform.”

Rose said he also heard a wide range of concerns from citizens while spending time in the district, from broadband access to fluoridated water to grants for various projects and economic development.

“We hear about grants issues where a locality has received a grant and the federal government has put some sort of hurdle in the way of them being able to access those funds,” the congressman said.

“Some of those are things we can absolutely have an impact on and some are things which will take time to work on.”

Rose has district offices in Gallatin (615-206-8204) and Cookeville (931-854-9430) to help with constituent concerns. His office can also be contacted through Rose’s website at johnrose.house.gov.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.