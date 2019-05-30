Congressman Rose’s staff to offer local assistance at May 31 visit

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The staff of Congressman John Rose will be in Hartsville on Friday, May 31 to meet with local citizens who need assistance with federal services.

“I am thrilled to have a talented district staff serving the good folks of Tennessee’s Sixth District. We are focused on providing top-notch constituent services for all 19 counties,” said Rose. “Knowing that at times it may be difficult to travel to one of our two district offices, I have directed my district staff to periodically set up office hours in other locations throughout our 19 county-district. This will allow everyone in the Sixth District to have face-to-face access to my district staff and the services we provide.”

“The next opportunity for constituents to take advantage of these remote office hours will be in Trousdale County,” Rose announced. “Ray Render, my deputy district director, will be meeting with constituents at the Hartsville/Trousdale County Admin Building in the main lobby area on Friday, May 31 from 9-11 a.m. Constituents who do not need a face-to-face meeting may call the Gallatin office to discuss any questions at 615-206-8204.”

Rose represents Tennessee’s Sixth District and resides in Cookeville with his wife, Chelsea, and son, Guy.