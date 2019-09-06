Congressman Rose’s staffers plan Hartsville office hours

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The staff of Congressman John Rose (TN-6) will be in Hartsville on the second Wednesday of each month to meet with local citizens who need assistance with federal services.

“I am thrilled to have a talented district staff serving the good folks of Tennessee’s Sixth District. We are focused on providing top-notch constituent services for all 19 counties,” said Rose in a press statement. “Knowing that at times it may be difficult to travel to one of our two district offices, I have directed my district staff to periodically set up office hours in other locations throughout our 19-county district. This will allow everyone in the Sixth District to have face-to-face access to my district staff and the services we provide.”

“The next opportunity for constituents to take advantage of these remote office hours will be in Trousdale County,” Rose announced. “My staff will be meeting with constituents at the Hartsville/Trousdale County Administration Building on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Constituents who do not need a face-to-face meeting may call the Gallatin office to discuss any questions at 615-206-8204.”

Rose represents Tennessee’s Sixth Congressional District and resides in Cookeville with his wife, Chelsea, and their son, Guy. The Sixth District includes Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White, and Wilson counties as well as portions of Cheatham and Van Buren counties.