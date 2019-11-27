County Commission approves expenditures

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

County commissioners approved $22,520 in extra funding for the Volunteer Fire Department during Monday night’s meeting.

The added costs came from adding new members to the department and from expanded training opportunities, which was brought up during this month’s Budget & Finance meeting.

Commissioners do plan to examine those costs in the future, possibly by paying firefighters on a monthly or quarterly basis. Currently, the volunteers are paid each December for the previous year’s work.

While acknowledging the added cost was necessary, some commissioners seemed surprised by such an amount coming due all at once.

Commissioners also approved two other budget amendments: $5,109.75 from the Ambulance Service for Medicare reimbursement and $1,581.99 from the school system for a summer school teacher. Both those were internal transfers of funds already allocated.

The Commission also signed off on resolutions for committee assignments for 2019-20, a lease for Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency at the old courthouse and adopting a transition plan for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

An ordinance establishing a Charter Review Commission also passed Monday. That board will consist of 10 members, one from each of the county’s 10 districts. County Mayor Stephen Chambers will make those nominations at a later date.

Appointments confirmed Monday were: Rhonda Keisling to the Beer Board; Freida Cornwell, Rita Crowder, Landon Gulley, Linda Sue Johnson and Richard Harsh to the Ethics Board; and Robert Thurman and Scott Graves to the Industrial Development Board.

Two notaries were approved: Peggy Taylor and Laura Bruce.

The Commission will not meet in December and is next scheduled to meet on Monday, Jan. 27 a 7 p.m.

