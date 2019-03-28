County Commission delays final vote on merging fire, EMS

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the County Commission opted Monday evening to postpone the final vote on whether to merge Trousdale County’s Volunteer Fire and EMS departments until April.

Commissioners said they wanted to allow more time for details of the proposed merger to be worked out between the mayor’s office and the departments.

“I think (delaying) is probably a good idea,” said commissioner Bill Fergusson. “I want to be very clear on what we’re doing… When you do something like this, you want to get it right.”

County Mayor Stephen Chambers said he had met Monday morning with interim Fire Chief Mark Beeler and EMS Director Matt Batey and that they had made progress.

“It was a very good meeting, very productive,” Chambers said. “Both of them were very willing to work together.”

Ultimately, commissioners voted 17-3 to postpone the second reading until their next meeting, scheduled for April 22. Commissioners Ken Buckmaster, Dwight Jewell and Gary Walsh voted against the delay.

Buckmaster, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter, said, “We’ve discussed this for three years. If we’re not ready to present it now, 30 days is not going to make a difference.”

Walsh added, “I think there’s been enough discussion and the points are clear.”

Commissioners also approved a pair of zoning requests on second reading in spite of questions as to whether adequate public notice had been given. Neither drew any opposition during a public hearing, however.

Those requests were to rezone property along Highway 231S from A-1 (agricultural) to C-1 (commercial) to allow for a restaurant and wedding venue, and on Windy Acres Lane from M-1 (industrial) to A-1 to accommodate the owners’ desire to build a residence on the property.

At their work session last week, commissioners had talked of delaying the two until April as well.

A rezoning of property on White Oak Street from C-1 to R-1 (residential) passed on first reading and will come back in April.

Commissioners also approved a change in the county’s health plan coverage for those who retire before age 65. Under the change, employees who retire early will not be able to remain on the county’s plan. They would instead have to obtain insurance through COBRA or on their own until reaching 65. Previously, early retirees could stay on the county’s insurance plan by paying the entire premium themselves.

Five appointments were also approved Monday: Gary Walsh to the Education Oversight Committee, Ray Russell to the Insurance Committee, Lisa King to the Board of Equalization, Janice Sloan to the Regional Library Board and Mark White to the Water Board.

Four budget amendments were approved, all of which were internal transfers:

$2,001.32 in insurance recovery payments to the Sheriff’s Department;

$21,515 in interest to the schools;

$11,800 in gifts & contributions to the schools; and

$153,690 in incentives for schools.

Two notaries were approved in April Holmes and Steven Paxton.

